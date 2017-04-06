Crime victim claims he called cab, invited driver in for liquor and fell asleep

In the early-morning hours of March 6, a man on Lamont Street in Macon called a cab. It was sometime after 2 a.m. when the cab arrived. The man, 37, needed a lift to pick up his brother at work. At least that is the story the man told the police. But because it wasn’t quite time for his brother to get off work, the man said he invited the cabbie inside his house there below Napier Avenue until it was time to leave. The man said he even offered the cabbie “some liquor to drink while they waited,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report noted. They began drinking, the man said, and he fell asleep. That’s when, the man said, the cabbie supposedly “went inside of his pants pocket and removed approximately $300” and his cellphone. The man said he was sure that the cabbie had his phone because when he dialed its number, the cabbie answered and told him he wasn’t “giving anything back,” the report said. The supposed victim, a sheriff’s deputy’s write-up went on, “was still highly intoxicated at the time of this report.”