When a gas pump rejects her debit card, food mart pays price

Dispatches: When one of the pumps at a Macon gas mart declined her debit card the other day, a woman reportedly lost her cool. That was how a Bibb County sheriff’s report described a March 22 episode at the Quick Zip food mart at the corner of Pio Nono Avenue and Mercer University Drive. When her card was declined, the report went on, the woman asked a clerk why. The clerk told her to check with her bank, but the woman insisted there was money in her account. Before rushing to her car and driving away, the report said the woman “became angry and tossed everything off a shelf.” . . . After a March 28 spat between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a Houston Avenue duplex, the girlfriend, 20, told the cops that her boyfriend cussed at her so she hit him. According to a sheriff’s report, the girlfriend felt that “a person can say whatever they want, but she feels disrespected when someone curses at her.” . . . In late February, a man who reportedly stole a pack of Newport cigarettes from a clerk at a Riverside Drive gas mart was described as having long, wavy hair and “dressed in furry boots.”
