Sofa torched after woman kicks man out of yard

The couch was in flames. Just after midnight in the small hours of March 16, firefighters pulled up to a house on Mason Street in Macon and couldn’t help seeing the engulfed sofa. It was leaning against the house, which sits a block east of Pio Nono Avenue near Anthony Road. Firefighters doused the blaze and a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy spoke to a 24-year-old woman who lived there. According to an incident report, the woman thinks the fire may have been set by a man she had fussed with earlier. It seems the fellow would not get out of her yard when she told him to leave. Instead, he punched her in the mouth, she said. “But she fought him off and kicked him out of her yard,” the report noted, adding that the man claimed he “was going to come back and get her.” The woman didn’t know the guy’s name, the report went on, just that he goes by the nickname “Rubber Leg.” The deputy checked the nickname in a jail log and retrieved a picture of a 49-year-old man. “The picture that I showed her,” the deputy’s write-up said, “was the same ‘Rubber Leg’ that she had an altercation with.” It was not known, however, whether he was the one who burned the sofa.
Comments