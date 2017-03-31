Woman cited for panhandling, begging for 99-cent burgers

Dispatches: A 41-year-old Massachusetts woman was standing along the Interstate 16 exit ramp at Spring Street in Macon on March 17. She was reportedly panhandling there in a spot frequented by beggars. A sign she was holding for passing motorists to read when they stopped at the ramp’s traffic light said she was requesting “the donation of 99-cent hamburgers,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report noted. She was cited and told she might find a meal at one of the downtown shelters. . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio March 20: A report from Interstate 75 in south Macon of a “male painted gold in the median.” . . . At the Piggly Wiggly on Rocky Creek Road in south Macon the morning of March 11, a shoplifting suspect was “very combative,” according to a sheriff’s report. The suspect, a 59-year-old man, was being held down by the store’s manager when a deputy arrived. The supposed shoplifter later admitted stealing food because, as the report put it, “he was hungry.” And, apparently, in the mood for bacon. There were seven packs of it in his jacket.
