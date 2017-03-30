He got drunk and called the police — on himself

The sun had set on St. Patrick’s Day. A man on Madden Avenue the night of March 17, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, “appeared to be highly intoxicated.” He could barely stand up. A sheriff’s deputy who found the man was sent to Madden Avenue to check on a reported theft. As it turned out, the man who’d had too much to drink was the one who called the cops. The reason? He couldn’t find his cellphone. He had called the police from a neighbor’s house on Madden, which lies just east of Pio Nono Avenue. The deputy recognized the man as a local 39-year-old “known to become irate when he consumes large amounts of alcohol,” the report noted. Neighbors told the deputy that the guy had also lost his wallet. While the deputy was talking to them, the man marched up screaming that he wanted his “(expletive) wallet,” the report added. The deputy walked the man home and told him that if he didn’t calm down he would be arrested. Before the deputy could return to his cruiser to leave, the man was back outside cussing. He was jailed on public drunkenness and disorderly conduct charges.
