Their weekend barbecue took a violent turn when he went wild over leftovers

A fight call went out over the police radio about 10:30 one night earlier this month. When a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy showed up, a woman on Bloomfield Drive in southwest Macon said a neighbor of hers was drunk. The woman, 58, said the drunk guy had shoved her into another man. A sheriff’s report said the shove happened “during a dispute over food left over from a barbecue” earlier in the day. The drunk fellow was reportedly fended off by another man, 59, who said he grabbed a kitchen knife and cut the drunk guy. The drunk guy, 41, wasn’t seriously wounded, but his chest was bleeding when a deputy found him. The injured man told the deputy that the fight was “over food that he had paid for,” the sheriff’s report noted. The report didn’t mention what kind of food or provide much detail about what prompted the ruckus. No one was arrested, but a deputy’s write-up said the man who’d been cut had “the smell of alcohol emanating from his breath and person.”
