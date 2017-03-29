Their weekend barbecue took a violent turn when he went wild over leftovers

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase Pause

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl

0:50 Free festival fun at Third Street Park

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

2:21 P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:31 Warner Robins gets ready for new football threads

1:19 Firefighters serve Cherry Blossom pink pancakes