He was found in the back of his grandma’s Chevy with a bullet hole in his leg

Dispatches: There was a report of a person shot the morning of March 3. The apparent victim, a 19-year-old man, was in the back seat of his grandmother’s blue Chevrolet Impala. It was about 11 a.m., and the car was parked outside the Bibb County sheriff’s District 2 office on Houston Avenue. When a sheriff’s deputy rode up, the young man told the officer that he had been shot in the leg. “I used my shears to cut his pants off to render aid,” the deputy wrote in an incident report. “I observed what appeared to be a small wound on (his) inner thigh. When I asked him if he shot himself, he stated yes.” The teen said that after shooting himself he had tossed the gun in some woods near downtown Macon. The report doesn’t mention what kind of gun it was, just that deputies found it, and, upon further investigation learned that the teen had “shot himself while placing the gun in his waistband to conceal it.” . . . On March 1, a North Carolina man who was staying at the Quality Inn & Suites motel on Riverside Parkway in north Macon reported a burglary there. The man, 26, who was in Macon working, said he had returned to his room that afternoon to find that someone had stolen something from his nightstand: a $75 vape pen. . . . On the afternoon of Feb. 25, a 24-year-old Macon man reportedly went into the Wal-Mart on Zebulon Road, picked up a six-pack of Icehouse beer, went into the men’s room, drank a beer, hid the other five in a backpack and then tried to leave without paying. According to a sheriff’s report, when a Wal-Mart employee stopped him, the man said he was just going outside to smoke. “The remaining beers were returned to the store,” the report noted, and the man was taken to jail.
