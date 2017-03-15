When the toilet overflowed, she says a woman with a knife kicked in her bedroom door

In the wee hours of March 3, a woman who lives on Napier Avenue stepped out of her bedroom and walked into a bathroom. It was sometime after 2 a.m. After using the bathroom, the woman, 55, returned to her room. That was when another woman who lives with her — her boyfriend’s sister — began to, as a Bibb County sheriff’s report puts it, “bang on her door while yelling at her about the overflowing toilet.” The boyfriend’s sister, 59, armed with a knife, kicked open the younger woman’s door and threatened to kill her, the report said. A sheriff’s deputy spoke to the older woman and asked if she had a knife. Yes, she said. The report, which described the weapon as a “large knife,” noted that it was found in the older woman’s bed, under the covers. She told the deputy that she got up to use the bathroom and found that the other woman had “stopped up” the commode. She said she went to the other woman’s bedroom door “and banged on it while the two yelled at each other through the door about the toilet.” She said the door just opened while she was banging on it. The deputy, however, noticed what appeared to be “stab marks” in the door. The knife in the woman’s bed “fit into the marks on the door and appeared to have caused the marks,” the report said. Even so, the woman who had the knife in her bed denied using it to threaten the younger woman, “stating that she simply slept with the knife beside her in the bed.” The deputy apparently didn’t buy her explanation. She was jailed on a trespassing charge.
Comments