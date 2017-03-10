She found her boyfriend at another woman’s house, then she grabbed a brick

Dispatches: A woman who lives on Cherry Avenue said a guy friend of hers spent the night with her after his girlfriend kicked him out. About 6:30 the next morning, the girlfriend who had put the fellow out showed up and confronted the guy. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Feb. 22 encounter, the woman who’d let the guy spend the night said that the girlfriend heaved a brick through her screen door. . . . When a sheriff’s deputy arrived at a house on Tredway Drive between Shurling Drive and New Clinton Road in east Macon the afternoon of Feb. 1, the deputy, according to an incident report, “observed eggshells as well as a whole egg” that a man said had been tossed in his yard. The report went on to note that the man said eggs had also been thrown at an automobile in his driveway, and that “he has no clue who could have done this.” . . . A man on Maynard Street in east Macon’s Fort Hill neighborhood called the police on Feb. 6 and told them that his girlfriend had slapped him in the face. He said she had also stolen $250 worth of his clothes. The girlfriend was nowhere to be found, but a witness later told a sheriff’s deputy that the girlfriend, upon taking the clothes, had said, “They’re mine. I bought them.”
