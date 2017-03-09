Cop Shop Blog

March 9, 2017 1:00 AM

She had never been arrested, but was turned down for job by a long criminal record

A 25-year-old Macon woman applied for a job and was turned down recently because of what her prospective employer described as an extensive criminal past. The thing is, she didn’t have a criminal past. She had never even been arrested. The woman reported the problem to Bibb County sheriff’s officials in mid-February. She had gone to the sheriff’s central records office and had a background check run on herself. She learned that another woman, 26, had been using her name. A sheriff’s deputy looked up the other woman’s name in the county jail files and asked the woman who’d been scammed if she knew the culprit. Yes, the victim said, they’d gone to grammar school together.

