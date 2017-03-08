‘Mooching’ roommate at Macon motel claims he was doused with beer

There was a second-floor disturbance at the Travelodge. On the evening of Feb. 28, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was sent to the budget motel on Riverside Parkway in north Macon to check it out. When the deputy arrived, a 48-year-old man was standing in the doorway. According to a sheriff’s report, the man, who smelled of alcohol, said he and another guy staying there together had been arguing about money. The man at the door said the other guy, 55, had shoved him, poured beer on him and told him to leave. The younger fellow, however, said he had been drinking too much and wasn’t sober enough to drive. So he didn’t leave. The 55-year-old admitted that they had argued but said he had not shoved or poured beer on anyone. He was, the report noted, just tired of the younger man “mooching off him.” The deputy spoke to both men and seemed to resolve the matter. But four hours later, about 11 p.m., the men were feuding again. When the deputy returned, the younger man told the deputy that he had gone to sleep but been awakened by his roommate “arguing about the same issue as before,” the deputy’s write-up said. The older man told the deputy that after the deputy left, the younger fellow had kept fussing and called him a sissy for calling the cops. They were both taken to jail, charged with affray, which the deputy’s report said involved “beer being poured on each other.”
