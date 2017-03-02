Patrons at Macon bar run down suspect in wallet theft

It was going on 11 o’clock on a recent Saturday night when the police pulled up outside a bar on Gray Highway in northeast Macon. That’s when they found a theft suspect lying on the ground, saying he hadn’t done anything. But people at Hud’s Bar & Grill said he had. In fact, several of them had, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, chased him outside and “detained” him. The man, 42, was said to have grabbed a woman’s wallet and tried to sneak off with it. The woman, 31, said she had placed the wallet on a bar stool while she was playing pool. She then saw the man walking past her and when she turned around, her wallet was gone, an incident report noted. “She … and other patrons tried to stop him but he ran across the street toward the motel. That’s when he was caught by patrons of the bar.” The wallet turned up in a nearby ditch. The suspect was jailed on a theft charge.
