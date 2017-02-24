Man banned from Macon store claims Mafia law supersedes food mart rules

Dispatches: A man went into the Family Foods store on Montpelier Avenue in Macon on Feb. 9 and was told to leave because he had been banned from the place for shoplifting. A clerk, according to an incident report, later told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that the man, 49, ran off after the clerk called 911, but not before saying, “This is the Mafia store and I’m Mafia. You can’t tell me to leave.” . . . A man in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott on Sheraton Drive in north Macon reeked of alcohol. It was just after 12 a.m. on Feb. 9, and a sheriff’s report said the guy, a 30-year-old from Kansas, was “yelling obscenities and being belligerent.” He told a sheriff’s deputy that he was mad because he couldn’t get into his room. The deputy asked the man for his room key and began walking the man to his room, but the guy acted up again. Arrested and taken to the deputy’s cruiser for a trip to jail on a disorderly conduct charge, the man “steadily kicked the roof of my patrol car,” the deputy’s report said. . . . About 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, a man at Club Envy on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Macon told the cops that his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend “became angry after seeing them together and punched him in the face.” A sheriff’s report went on to say that one of the ex-beau’s buddies then clocked the new boyfriend in the face with a beer bottle.
