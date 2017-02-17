He called 911 about his troublemaking son and ended up being dragged to jail himself

Dispatches: A man who lives off Broadway south of downtown Macon was apparently so mad at his son the other night that he locked the son out of his house. Then about 1 a.m. on Feb. 8, the man, 66, called the law. When a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy pulled up at the man’s place on Spikes Street a few blocks below Eisenhower Parkway, the man said his son had broken a window trying to get in. The deputy explained to the man that because the son also lived there that there was nothing the deputy could do. The man said fine, that he would just call 911 again when the deputy left. He was warned that he would go to jail for misusing 911 if he did, but sure enough when the deputy rode off, the man again called for help. The deputy, as promised, arrested him. As they stepped out of the man’s house on the way to the deputy’s patrol car, the man refused to walk, a sheriff’s report noted. The man “went dead weight and fell face first onto the cloth couch on the front porch.” The deputy had to drag him most of the way to a waiting cruiser, which led to an added charge of obstruction. . . . Details of the dispatch couldn’t be confirmed, but a Telegraph reporter was all but certain that on Feb. 7 she heard a call on Bibb sheriff’s radio saying that someone had complained of having a diaper thrown at them. It wasn’t clear, the reporter said, whether the diaper was loaded. . . . On the afternoon of Feb. 6, a man who’d been banned from the Harvey’s Supermarket on Shurling Drive in east Macon was spotted near the snack cakes. A manager there followed the guy outside after the guy reportedly hid something under his shirt and left the store without paying. When the manager caught up with the guy, 30 years old, the guy pulled a box of Little Debbie chocolate chip cakes out from under his shirt, a sheriff’s report said. “(The manager) asked him to give it back, but he opened the box and ate the contents.”
