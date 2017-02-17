He called 911 about his troublemaking son and ended up being dragged to jail himself

1:35 "It will take all of us to do it." Pause

0:48 Woman's body found in Macon home, violent crimes unit probes

3:03 Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror

0:26 School bus driver accused of kissing special needs student on his bus

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:03 Man's body found in ditch

1:57 "We're truly blessed today," group home owner says after fire