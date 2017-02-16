Man snatches log from fire, attacks woman and her new Ford Mustang

About 8 o’clock one night last month, there was a fight outside a house a few blocks south of the Bibb County jail. When a sheriff’s deputy pulled up at the scene on Elm Street between Second and Third streets, a woman told the deputy that she and some friends had been sitting around a burn barrel when two guys walked by. Another man there told the deputy that the uninvited fellows started an argument, that “they had nothing to do with anything,” the deputy’s write-up of the Jan. 20 episode noted. The woman, 47, said one of the guys “began hitting several of her friends,” the deputy’s report added. “This is when the unidentified suspect grabbed a log from the fire, struck her on the left shin, and hit her 2016 Ford Mustang, causing two dents.”
Comments