Kids fling football at woman driving car, then trick her into telling their parents

A woman driving down Sharon Drive the afternoon of Jan. 30 hit the brakes when a football struck her 2002 Nissan Sentra. Some teenage boys there in the neighborhood north of Mercer University Drive had thrown the ball. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, the woman, 71, asked the boys, “Why’d you do that?” It wasn’t clear whether they answered her, but she also asked where their parents lived. The kids pointed to a white house with dark shutters. The woman parked and marched down the driveway toward the front door. One of the kids then reached into her car, grabbed her purse and raced off. The sheriff’s report doesn’t mention whether the boys’ parents really lived at the house.
Comments