Local NFL player’s jersey stolen in burglary at relative’s home

Dispatches: Someone broke into the home of a family member of Houston Texans football player Kareem Jackson on Jan. 25 and stole a jersey bearing Jackson’s name. Jackson, who is from Macon, played high school ball at Westside High and was a standout at the University of Alabama. The burglary happened off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Along with the No. 25 Texans jersey, the culprit also made off with a $200 necklace. A Bibb County sheriff’s report noted that the burglar also “urinated on the clothing” in the resident’s closet. . . . One night late last month, someone who works at Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon saw a guy trying to leave without paying for an $89 sweatsuit. The suit was tucked under the guy’s sweater when he tried to walk out Jan. 24. An Academy employee stopped him. An incident report noted that when a Bibb sheriff’s deputy arrived and arrested the man, the suspect, 59, said he was sorry and that “they should have killed” him because he didn’t want to go to jail. . . . On Jan. 29, a man pushing a shopping cart slipped out the back door of the Dollar General store on Gray Highway in east Macon. Inside the buggy were a host of items he reportedly had not purchased, among them: two bottles of Tide detergent and three jugs of Gain.
Comments