SUV plows into brick wall in downtown Macon; DUI suspect says, ‘What wall?’

Dispatches: It was about 12:30 a.m. when a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy who was on patrol in downtown Macon heard a metallic scraping noise. The sound was coming from a 2001 Chevy Suburban that had plowed into a brick wall outside a building in the 600 block of Poplar Street. The driver appeared to have been drinking. A sheriff’s report of the Jan. 8 incident noted that the driver, a 21-year-old from Gray, reeked of alcohol, “looked disheveled and his pants were wet.” When the deputy asked him about crashing into the wall, the driver said he had “accidentally turned onto the sidewalk” and that he “had not struck anything,” the report said. The driver was jailed for DUI after apparently failing a series of sobriety tests and telling the deputy, “I don’t want to answer anymore questions without a lawyer.” . . . At the scene of a reported assault at the Oak Grove Mobile Home Park on Houston Road in south Bibb County the evening of Dec. 3, a woman told sheriff’s deputies that a woman who’d been drinking had hit her teenage daughter in the eye. The woman who’d been drinking said she “didn’t lay a hand on anyone,” a sheriff’s report noted. But then after further discussing the matter with the officers, the woman who’d been drinking “recanted her story and somewhat apologized.” . . . On Jan. 4, a man who lives in the 5400 block of Bloomfield Road in Macon reported the theft of his daughters’ bicycles, a rabbit cage and a pet rabbit. A sheriff’s deputy noted in an incident report that after riding through the area “I did not see a rabbit or the girls’ bikes.”
Comments