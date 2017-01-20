She says he tore up her Barbie doll and pasted her face on dirty pictures

Dispatches: One afternoon in mid-December, a woman on Columbus Road in Bibb County told the cops that an ex-tenant of hers — a man in his 50s who’d been evicted — had destroyed some of her belongings. Among the things torn up: a collectible toy truck and a Barbie doll. She said the guy also pasted pictures of her face on “several pornographic photos,” a sheriff’s report noted, and he is “reportedly threatening to post them online.” . . . On Jan. 10, a woman was arrested for shoplifting at Wal-Mart on Harrison Road in west Macon for allegedly concealing $4.25 worth of seasoning and mustard in her purse and trying to leave without paying. . . . On Dec. 13, Bibb sheriff’s deputies chased down a shoplifting suspect on Forsyth Road near the Museum of Arts and Sciences. The suspect, a 34-year-old man, had reportedly just run out of the Stein Mart across the road with stolen polo shirts crammed in his pants. A store employee, according to a sheriff’s report, saw the man “in the wine glass area with his pants down, hiding items.”
