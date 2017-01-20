She says he tore up her Barbie doll and pasted her face on dirty pictures

4:26 Cop Shop Podcast: Stolen food, a troubling text and a shoplifter with his pants down Pause

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

0:34 Meet Sonny Perdue

1:23 Another double-double for Mercer's Sydni Means

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral