Man threatens to ‘assassinate’ neighbor who won’t let him borrow something

1:39 Centerville fire chief explains need for new station Pause

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

2:18 Feud between neighbors sparked police shooting, sheriff says

10:57 GBI agent: "We've gathered more than fifty rounds from the rifle."

1:22 Slain man's home security cameras recorded images of man with a gun, prosecutor says

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:59 Yante Maten on second-half performance against Missouri