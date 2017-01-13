Man threatens to ‘assassinate’ neighbor who won’t let him borrow something

Dispatches: Early one morning last month, a man in western Bibb County had been asleep until he heard someone at his apartment door. The person there, a 70-year-old man who lives in the same building on Fulton Mill Road, was asking to borrow the resident’s cellphone. The guy who’d been asleep, 62, told the other fellow no. That’s when the man at the door “started yelling” and saying he was “going to assassinate him,” a Bibb sheriff’s report of the Dec. 10 episode noted. The man at the door then busted into the apartment and began hitting the resident with a metal pole. When a sheriff’s deputy arrived, the man with the pole said he was “agitated” because the other guy wouldn’t share his phone, and that the other guy “should not have been sleeping” at 5:30 a.m., but rather “should have been getting ready” to go to work. The guy with the pole was jailed on an aggravated assault charge. . . . A week or so before Christmas, a man and a woman reportedly went into the Dollar General on Bloomfield Road in Macon and tried to get a refund for a $15 Christmas tree they hadn’t paid for. The man got away before the cops came. The woman, 24, was caught and charged with theft. . . . About 9 a.m. on Dec. 18, a man who lives on Doster Way near Bowden Golf Course in northeast Macon called the police and said that his ex-girlfriend had heaved a brick through his window. He said the ex, who is 31, had “popped up” at his place that morning only to find that “he had company,” a sheriff’s report said. The man, 34, said he has “not had any dealings whatsoever with his ex,” but he had added that “she would always try to have power over him.”
Comments