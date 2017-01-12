Woman tells police that wires inside her were put there by ex-boyfriend

The call went out as a “wellness check,” and one night in late November a sheriff’s deputy went to see if anything was wrong at a house near High Falls in northern Monroe County. A woman in her 50s made an unusual claim. She said that a man she had dated half a decade ago had, as a sheriff’s report noted, placed an implantable microchip that she referred to as a “Varichip” in her vagina, and now she has wires running all through her body.” The report doesn’t mention it, but the woman’s complaint seems to denote some underlying form of mental illness. The woman said “the chip … is loud in her ears” and that the police have been harassing her by “hacking into her phone.” The chip, she said, “keeps her awake at night and annoys her all day long.” She told the sheriff’s deputy that if Monroe Sheriff John Cary Bittick doesn’t remedy the situation and “do what she pays her taxes for,” she would “take care of it,” but that it would “be messy.”
