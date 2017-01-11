‘Suspicious’ man at popular Macon pizzeria steals, no, not pizza

The suspect was a tall guy, and he’d been standing at the door of Ingleside Village Pizza for a long time. A manager at the popular Ingleside Avenue eatery grew suspicious of the man as he stood there the evening of Dec. 16. The man, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, “then started to look at the signature shirts that were near the front door of the restaurant.” Someone who works there saw the fellow grab one of the $15 shirts and hide it under a pull-over fleece he was wearing. “He then walked quickly out the door,” the report noted, and several employees took off after him. He got away in a silver Honda, but not before leaving behind something that may help the authorities track him down. That something was on a debit or credit card he’d used to buy something at the restaurant: his name.
