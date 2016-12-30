Disgruntled worker slings fit (and water) at Macon restaurant

Dispatches: One morning a few days after Thanksgiving, a 20-year-old woman who worked at the Texas Roadhouse on Riverside Drive in north Macon argued with a restaurant manager. “There were some words exchanged,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. The 20-year-old “felt that (the manager) was being very rude to her, so she became upset.” Witnesses said the young woman ran toward the manager, a 28-year-old woman, “in an attempt to fight.” No blows were struck, but the sheriff’s report said the angry employee threatened the manager, saying she was going to “(expletive) her and the restaurant up.” She then proceeded to throw water “everywhere in the restaurant and peanuts,” the report noted. The irate worker was cited for disorderly conduct. . . . A woman who lives on Price Road in western Bibb County noticed a suspicious SUV near her house one day in early December. The vehicle pulled into her driveway and “slowly turned around,” a sheriff’s report said. Hours later, her family discovered that their dog, Henry, a standard poodle, was missing. . . . On Dec. 2, a man went into the Murphy Express gas mart on Gray Highway and, as a sheriff’s report eloquently put it, “immodestly grabbed a jar of Fritos dip and put it in his pocket.” A clerk told the cops that the guy, who had by then gotten away, had walked over to the beer cooler, picked up a Coors and an Icehouse and stuck them in his pockets. The report said, “The clerk stated that the suspect walked to the side of the store and drank the beers” before leaving.
