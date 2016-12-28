She was riding down the road when a golf club sailed into her minivan’s headlight

Someone in an east Macon neighborhood hurled a golf club at a 2002 Honda Odyssey the night of Dec. 6. The woman driving the minivan, a 26-year-old who lives nearby, was riding down Knightsbridge Road, just north of Shurling Drive, when the club sailed into one of her headlights and got stuck. When she got home, she found the club embedded in the van’s grille. The club had also damaged the vehicle’s water pump. A Bibb County sheriff’s report, which described the incident, didn’t specify the type of golf club. The woman said that while she was passing some guys on Knightsbridge, one of them flung the club. She said he may have been the same fellow who broke into her house a couple of days earlier.
