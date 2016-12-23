Woman seeks treatment for frostbite, ends up in jail

Dispatches: In the wee hours of Nov. 27, a 37-year-old woman on Grier Street, just east of Rogers Avenue in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood, told the police she needed help. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy asked her what was wrong. According to the deputy’s report, she said “she wanted an ambulance for frostbite.” The low that night was 29 degrees, but the temperature turned out to be the least of her worries. After an ambulance came and the woman was examined, the deputy found out the woman was wanted for a probation violation and he took her to jail. . . . A 38-year-old woman in south Bibb County called the cops Nov. 21. According to a sheriff’s report, her son “came home acting strangely.” She said some people had given him “some kind of drugs” and stolen his Nissan Altima. . . . About 5:30 one morning late last month, a 42-year-old man left his Nissan Murano running while he went into the Marathon mart at Ingleside and Rogers avenues in Macon. Inside, another customer told him, “Someone is driving off in your car.” The man looked out and his car was gone. He called the cops and described the missing car. He said it was silver and that it had a sticker in the back window that reads: “Hike Naked: It Adds Color to Your Cheeks.”
