Cop Shop Blog

December 22, 2016 12:00 AM

‘God don’t like ugly’ remark makes woman grab knife

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

An emergency call went out over the police radio on the afternoon of Nov. 27 as a “fight with weapons.” The fight was outside the K building at Highland Hills Apartments on Gray Highway in east Macon. A 32-year-old woman there told a sheriff’s deputy that while she was trying to crank her car, which wouldn’t start, she overheard some women in a minivan talking and laughing and, according to the deputy’s report, she “thought it was about her.” The women began arguing, and the 32-year-old went into an apartment and retrieved a knife. “She told them if they did not leave her alone they would be in trouble,” the report noted, adding that the other women were leaving when the deputy rode up. The woman with the knife explained that she heard the others saying, “God don’t like ugly,” and that she thought they were going to “jump her,” the report said. The woman was cited for disorderly conduct.

Related content

Cop Shop Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

View more video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.

Editor's Choice Videos