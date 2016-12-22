‘God don’t like ugly’ remark makes woman grab knife

An emergency call went out over the police radio on the afternoon of Nov. 27 as a “fight with weapons.” The fight was outside the K building at Highland Hills Apartments on Gray Highway in east Macon. A 32-year-old woman there told a sheriff’s deputy that while she was trying to crank her car, which wouldn’t start, she overheard some women in a minivan talking and laughing and, according to the deputy’s report, she “thought it was about her.” The women began arguing, and the 32-year-old went into an apartment and retrieved a knife. “She told them if they did not leave her alone they would be in trouble,” the report noted, adding that the other women were leaving when the deputy rode up. The woman with the knife explained that she heard the others saying, “God don’t like ugly,” and that she thought they were going to “jump her,” the report said. The woman was cited for disorderly conduct.
