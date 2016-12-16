Dog attacks laundry; man squirts lighter fluid into apartment; teen shot with BB gun

Dispatches: A woman who lives in the 4600 block of Log Cabin Drive on Macon’s west side heard a knock at her door shortly after noon on Nov. 14. What happened next is something that rarely ever happens, much less get reported to the police. The woman opened her door and a man standing there, a neighbor whose name she wasn’t sure of, for no apparent reason squirted lighter fluid into her apartment and took off running. . . . The mother of a Macon teenager took him to a city hospital on Nov. 14 after his teenage cousin accidentally shot him in his cheek with a BB gun. The wounded teen wasn’t too seriously hurt. Even so, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was sent to the hospital on what is known as a “person shot” call to check on the teen. The cousin who’d shot the boy was also there, and when the deputy showed up, the teen who’d been shot, apparently fearing that his cousin was about to be arrested, told the deputy, “Don’t take him with you.” The wounded boy’s mother said the cousin hadn’t meant to shoot her son. No charges were filed. . . . A Bibb sheriff’s dispatcher’s radio call to a deputy the evening of Dec. 6 informed the officer of a situation somewhere in Macon that involved a dog tearing into someone’s laundry: “The dog is pulling the clothes off the line and dragging them in the yard.”
