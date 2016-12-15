Cop Shop Blog

December 15, 2016 12:00 AM

He hollered cuss words at shoppers outside Party City, then he passed out

By Joe Kovac Jr.

It isn’t unusual for law enforcement officers to have second jobs providing security at stores and other places when they aren’t on duty. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was working one such job at the Eisenhower Crossing shopping center on Presidential Parkway in west Macon on Nov. 8 when a shopper told him about a suspicious man. The suspicious man, according to the deputy’s write-up of the matter, was “sitting in the bushes” near Party City. The guy “was sniffing something and yelling and cussing at shoppers,” the deputy noted. “I was able to make contact with the subject who I watched sniffing the contents of an aerosol can.” It wasn’t long before the fellow, 34, passed out. An ambulance came and the man woke up. Medics checked him over and he was jailed on a charge of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

