He showed up at his aunt’s for a holiday meal, but his unsavory behavior spoiled it

It was Thanksgiving in southern Monroe County, not too far from Musella. That evening, a sheriff’s deputy was called to what an incident report describes as “a disorder” at a house along Ga. 74 near state route 42. A person who lives there, a 43-year-old woman, said her nephew, 26, “became upset” when she told him he would have to wait before he dug into his Thanksgiving dinner, the report notes. He “asked her if he could eat and she,” for reasons not mentioned in the deputy’s write-up, told him not yet. The nephew got mad and left, but soon returned. The aunt locked him out. The report says that’s when the nephew punched and busted one of her windows. The nephew was gone when the deputy got there.
