Charity was giving clothes to needy when somebody got slapped

Dispatches: Someone at the Daybreak homeless center on Walnut Street in downtown Macon was helping hand out clothing there the morning of Nov. 21. At some point, a 30-year-old man walked up. A Bibb County sheriff’s report, in describing what happened next, said the man proceeded to swing and, with an open hand, smack the face of the person who was helping hand out clothes. The report said the man struck the person “because he didn’t get the pair of socks he wanted.” . . . A woman who lives on Elm Street in Macon went to a meeting at her church one Saturday last month. When she returned home, she noticed that someone had stolen a 500-pound, century-old wood-burning stove that had been on her porch. . . . About 6 o’clock in the morning on Nov. 14, a customer “became angry” and threatened to shoot a clerk while he was at the ticket counter in the Greyhound bus station on Spring Street in Macon. A sheriff’s report said the angry customer, a 58-year-old New York man, was mad “because he thought the price of a ticket was $106 not $276, and he only had checks, which Greyhound doesn’t take.”
