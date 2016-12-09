Cop Shop Blog

December 9, 2016 1:00 AM

Charity was giving clothes to needy when somebody got slapped

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

Dispatches: Someone at the Daybreak homeless center on Walnut Street in downtown Macon was helping hand out clothing there the morning of Nov. 21. At some point, a 30-year-old man walked up. A Bibb County sheriff’s report, in describing what happened next, said the man proceeded to swing and, with an open hand, smack the face of the person who was helping hand out clothes. The report said the man struck the person “because he didn’t get the pair of socks he wanted.” . . . A woman who lives on Elm Street in Macon went to a meeting at her church one Saturday last month. When she returned home, she noticed that someone had stolen a 500-pound, century-old wood-burning stove that had been on her porch. . . . About 6 o’clock in the morning on Nov. 14, a customer “became angry” and threatened to shoot a clerk while he was at the ticket counter in the Greyhound bus station on Spring Street in Macon. A sheriff’s report said the angry customer, a 58-year-old New York man, was mad “because he thought the price of a ticket was $106 not $276, and he only had checks, which Greyhound doesn’t take.”

Related content

Cop Shop Blog

Comments

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

View more video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.

Editor's Choice Videos