When she called the cops on her boyfriend, he just texted her laughing emojis

In the early-morning hours of Nov. 21, a woman who lives in an apartment off Columbus Road in west Macon was arguing with her boyfriend. She dropped the keys to her 2003 Acura “in the midst of the dispute,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report would later note, “and he snatched them up and left in her car.” She called and text-messaged him “several times to bring her vehicle back,” the report said. But he didn’t return. So she reported the car stolen. The sheriff’s report went on to mention that when she told him she was calling the police, he responded “by sending laughing emojis.”
Comments