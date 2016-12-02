Shotgun blast into coffee table wounds teen

Dispatches: He told the police he heard a noise in the middle of the night. It was about 4 a.m. and a 19-year-old Macon man who was inside a house on Lilly Avenue in the Unionville neighborhood said he reached for a shotgun. He “had his finger on the trigger and it accidentally discharged into a coffee table in the living room,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Nov. 15 incident noted. Flying coffee table debris from the blast wounded an 18-year-old man who was also in the house. The shooter was not charged. . . . About noon a couple of days before Thanksgiving, sheriff’s dispatchers posted a lookout for a suspect. It wasn’t clear what the man was wanted for, just that he was on Houston Avenue in south Macon, “wearing a red cap with a feather in it.” A deputy who went there looking said he found “no one matching that description.”
Comments