‘Loud sex’ kept her up all night, so she took out frustration on ‘partying’ neighbor

A woman who lives on Wren Avenue in a Macon neighborhood just south of Henderson Stadium was walking to her car one morning earlier this month. It was just after 7 o’clock and she was headed for work. Before the woman, 52, made it to her car, a neighbor of hers, a woman 10 years her senior, marched up. The younger woman sensed something was wrong. Moments later, the neighbor, 62, in what a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Nov. 16 incident would later describe as “an aggressive manner,” grabbed the woman headed to work. The younger woman pushed the aggressor away but that didn’t deter the woman, who “attacked her a second time, this time throwing punches.” The 52-year-old told sheriff’s deputies that she fended off the blows by hitting the neighbor with her purse. She later ran to a nearby house to call for help. A deputy arrived and spoke to the alleged attacker, who informed him that she was angry because she hadn’t gotten any sleep the night before. Why? Because, as the deputy’s write-up went on to note, the attacker claimed that the victim had kept her awake “having loud sex and partying all night.” The 62-year-old was not arrested or cited, the report said, due in part to a “mental condition.”
