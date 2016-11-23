He says he stopped to help a woman on the freeway — and it cost him his truck

The story that a Macon man recently told the police about a robbery seems a little fishy. And that isn’t all that unusual when it comes to “personal robberies,” as they are sometimes referred to in law enforcement parlance. Such incidents don’t always happen the way the supposed victims in the cases report them. Sometimes people who are participating in, shall we say, less-than-legal endeavors, get held up by people in the midst of, shall we say, less-than-legal transactions. The episodes are fairly common in drug deals and prostitution cases. We can’t say for certain what went down in a reported robbery in Macon the night of Nov. 11, but a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy’s write-up about the case presents a somewhat hard-to-believe scenario. That night, a 38-year-old man in a 1999 Mazda pickup truck said he was driving north on Interstate 75 when he saw a woman whose car was broken down. The man gave her a lift, and, he said, he ended up robbed a block south of Anthony Road — minus his truck. “He stopped to help,” the sheriff’s report said. “He gave her a ride to an unknown location in Jones County. When he arrived, he met with her boyfriend, an unknown male. … He stated that male asked him to give him a ride back into town. He said he then gave the male a ride to an unknown address on Crawford Street in Macon. … He and the unknown male were approaching the intersection of Crawford and Pio Nono Avenue when the male reached across him, pulled the door handle and then shoved him out of the truck. … At that time he walked across the street to the liquor store and called the police.”
