November 23, 2016 1:00 AM

Mom tells son their Krystal order is wrong — then he takes it out her boyfriend

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

A man told the police that he was beaten bloody when his girlfriend’s 24-year-old son whaled on him the night of Oct. 25. The supposed attack happened on Grant Avenue in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood, not far from Walnut Street on the west side of Interstate 75. The victim, 51, whose right eye was swollen shut, said the younger man had punched and kicked him after he told the son not to argue with his mother. The son had apparently begun fussing at the mother and cussing her when the son brought home dinner from Krystal. The fray began when the mother, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, “looked at the food and then the receipt and informed her son … that they shorted him on his order.”

