Cellphone rings and woman’s ex-girlfriend attacks

The problem seems to have started when her cellphone rang. A 27-year-old Macon woman had dropped by the home of an ex-girlfriend on Carlisle Avenue, which runs below Napier Avenue a few blocks east of Log Cabin Drive. The pair had been dating up until about a month before this late-August encounter. The woman who’d dropped by later told the police that she had gone there to get a cigarette. “And while there her phone rang,” a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy’s report noted, adding that when the ex-girlfriend saw who was calling the 27-year-old, the ex demanded that she be taken to that person “so she could fight the person.” The 27-year-old refused, and when she did, the ex said, “Then I will beat you.” The 27-year-old said the other woman “hit her several times and threw her to the ground,” the report said. The deputy noticed a “small bump” above the woman’s left eye and a scratch on her ankle. The accused attacker was gone when the deputy got there.
