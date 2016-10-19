Man beaten with ashtray in spat over sick woman’s soup

The call went out as a “possible domestic dispute,” and when a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy arrived at a house on Mason Street, he learned that in fact it was. A man there, as the deputy’s write-up of the Sept. 20 incident would later put it, told him that a woman “came over to his house and hit him over the head with an ashtray.” The man and the woman, it turned out, were neighbors in a duplex there, a block east of Pio Nono Avenue near Anthony Road in Macon. The woman, 57, told the deputy she had taken the man’s girlfriend to the doctor and that when they returned, the man, 54, was drunk. According to the sheriff’s report, she said the man “started arguing with her about some soup” that had been brought over for the man’s girlfriend to eat. Details were sketchy as to what might have been wrong with the soup, but the woman said the man got mad about it and cut her on the arm with a knife. So she “hit him across the head with an ashtray,” the report explained. The woman declined medical treatment, but the man went to the hospital by ambulance. Before he left the house, though, he told the deputy that the woman must have cut herself on the ashtray. The deputy’s report noted that the man didn’t have any weapons on him, but that when searched he did have “two small bags of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana in each of his pants pockets.” The man and woman were cited for fighting and the man was charged with misdemeanor possession of weed.
