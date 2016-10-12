He’d just left rehab so he said no to drugs, but the guy with the marijuana insisted

He says he passed on grass. But it apparently didn’t matter. About 8 o’clock one night in late September, a young man was on a friend’s porch watching his children play with a neighbor’s kid. They were on Henrietta Street, just off Telfair Street, half a dozen or so blocks southwest of downtown Macon. The man, 26, later told the police that an older fellow who lives nearby waved him over. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report of their Sept. 29 encounter, the older guy, 64, offered the young man a marijuana cigarette. But the 26-year-old declined, the report noted, “because he had just left rehab.” The older fellow apparently insisted. He called over to the young man’s wife, trying again to persuade the young man to smoke. The young man, the report went on, told the guy “not to involve his wife because there will be problems,” and then the young man began walking off. But as he did, the young man said the other guy threatened him, saying, “I should gut you right here.” To which the young man replied, “If you do that, I will shoot you.” It was then, according to the sheriff’s report, that the 64-year-old “took out some type of weapon and started to swing it” at the younger man. “They started to fight on the ground,” the report added, and the older man cut the younger one in the left side of his neck. The cut man went to a city hospital for treatment but not before another guy with a gun supposedly “came and put a gun to his (head) and said, ‘If you snitch … I will kill you and shoot your place up.’”
