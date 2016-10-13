Car salesman punches angry, yelling customer who was ticked off about trade-in

The call went out as a “fight in progress” at Five Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, an auto dealership at 3068 Riverside Drive in north Macon. A 40-year-old salesman at the car lot said a man in his mid-20s “began speaking with him about trading in his car for a truck,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Sept. 26 episode noted. When the salesman told the guy “he could not do that due to (the customer’s) finances,” the customer “got upset in regards to his current vehicle,” which the salesman had sold him two years ago. The report doesn’t mention what kind of car it was, but it does say the patron followed the salesman into the dealership “with balled fists … yelling at him.” The salesman, the report said, told the guy that he could no longer help him and that the guy needed to leave. The customer “continued to yell and follow (the salesman) with balled fists,” the report went on, adding that the salesman again told the guy to leave. When the customer refused, the report said, the salesman “felt threatened and then punched” the customer in what the salesman and an eyewitness said “was self defense.” The customer was cited for disorderly conduct.
