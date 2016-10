Car salesman punches angry, yelling customer who was ticked off about trade-in

3:23 Crime Patrol: Bibb sheriff's deputy patrols north Macon and Unionville Pause

1:09 Sheriff speaks at vigil for man shot and killed by deputy

0:35 Harbour Town Golf Links and yacht basin damaged by Hurricane Matthew

0:41 Vote NO on Amendment 1, PAGE says

1:36 Road rage likely cause of shooting death

6:02 Cop Shop Podcast: Guy turns down joint, gets cut; man on toilet drops gun, shoots self

1:52 Man killed by gunfire in "road rage" at Macon stoplight

6:03 ‘He just shot him’: Witness describes deputy shooting shoplifting suspect

4:26 Trump and Clinton bicker through Town Hall debate

0:45 Mercer moves on from loss to Chattanooga