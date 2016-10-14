The pistol slipped and fired — while he was sitting on the toilet

Dispatches: A 56-year-old north Macon man had already made it to a city hospital when the police found out he had been shot. The victim later told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy what had happened. According to the deputy’s report of the Sept. 2 incident, the man was sitting on a toilet in his Springfield Boulevard home, not far from Springdale Elementary School. While he was sitting there, he tried to “clear” an M1911 pistol when the gun “went off,” the report said. “He stated that he had dropped the magazine from the weapon and was attempting to ride the hammer of the weapon forward when it slipped.” The pistol fired and a bullet went into his left leg just above the knee and exited the other side of his leg below his knee. After the bang, the man said that at first “he could not speak and heard ringing,” the report noted. “When his wife entered, he asked if she was OK and she stated she was and the two saw that he had been shot. … He stated (that) this was an accident and the round was still in the wall in his home.” . . . A woman who lives in the Broadway Lofts apartments at 698 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Macon reported that someone broke into her 2013 Honda Fit in mid-September. The culprit stole a 9mm pistol and a $1,500 diamond engagement ring. . . . Late one night, two men went into C Mini Mart on Houston Avenue in Macon. The store sits across the road from Pendleton Homes. One of the men, according to a sheriff’s deputy’s write-up of the Sept. 27 incident, stole a can of Coors Light beer. The other shoplifted a bottle of iced tea. A clerk at the store later showed the deputy surveillance footage of the tea theft. The thief, the report said, took a can of Brisk tea “from within the cooler and stuck the can in his shorts in between his legs and walked out.”
