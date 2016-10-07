Prostitute invited to man’s motel room makes him pay her – twice

Dispatches: About 1 a.m. on Sept. 21, a guest at the Macon Inn across Riverside Drive from Rose Hill Cemetery in downtown Macon called the cops to report a theft. The guest, a 58-year-old man, later informed a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that he had invited a prostitute named Lisa to his second-floor room. The man said he paid the woman “before they had sex,” the deputy’s write-up noted, “and after the sex she took $80 more out of his wallet and left.” . . . On Aug. 29, a Macon man told a sheriff’s deputy that the 2003 Ford Crown Victoria he had borrowed from his boss was stolen from a south Macon motel by a man with gold teeth known only as “Goo Man.” A sheriff’s report said the man who’d borrowed the car had fallen asleep at the motel only to be awakened by someone and informed that “Goo Man” stole his car. A clerk at a nearby store also identified the culprit as “Goo Man.” The guy who had borrowed the Ford said he knew “Goo Man” but wasn’t sure where he lived. . . . A 52-year-old Lizella woman who was pulled over for swerving while driving on Sept. 2 was charged with DUI. On the ride to jail, she repeatedly asked a Bibb sheriff’s deputy, “Am I going to prison?” . . . A 54-year-old man went into the Piggly Wiggly on Rocky Creek Road in south Macon on Sept. 15. A store employee later told the cops that he saw the guy try to walk out without paying for a $3 pack of deli chicken he had crammed in his pants. . . . It was just after midnight, in the wee hours of Sept. 21, when a Bibb sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a house on Bristol Cone Drive in the Lake Wildwood subdivision. The deputy asked a man if he had been arguing with a woman there. “Yes,” the man replied, “every night. That’s what we do.”
