Women hide in car after sister chases them with brick

When the Bibb County sheriff’s deputy arrived at a house on Third Street south of downtown Macon, he saw three grown women in front of a house. The women were sisters. The deputy later noted in his report of the Sept. 16 episode that one of the sisters, 56, was “yelling and cussing” at the other two sisters, ages 54 and 64. The two sisters who were being hollered at told the deputy that the trouble-making middle sister “had a knife and was chasing them with it.” They also said she had come at them with a brick, yelling about “some money.” The sisters being accosted sought refuge in another woman’s car, where they dialed 911. The 56-year-old sister who’d allegedly caused the stir was jailed on a disorderly conduct charge.
