Man passes out in car, tells cop, ‘I ain’t drunk’

The driver of a 2007 Dodge Charger was “slumped over” at the wheel of car at the intersection of Log Cabin Drive and Napier Avenue in Macon one morning in mid-August, a sheriff’s report noted. A passenger in the car also appeared to be passed out. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver how much he had smoked. “About two blunts about 30 minutes ago,” the driver, 24, reportedly said. “I’m high, but I ain’t drunk.” The driver then corrected himself. “I ain’t high,” he said. “I was about 30 minutes ago.” When the deputy told the guy that he was under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs, the guy said, “G’on and take me on to the county jail.” The deputy did. The man had $6,800 cash in his back pocket. In his other pockets, the sheriff’s report noted, he had Xanax and heroin. In the car there was an open bottle of Hennessy cognac.
