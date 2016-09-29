‘Houston, we have a problem,’ man tells ex after borrowing car

The car was a silver 2015 Nissan Versa. A Macon woman rented it from Hertz late last month. A few days later, on Sept. 1, the woman, 61, loaned it to her ex-husband. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, it wasn’t long before he called her and said, “Houston, we have a problem.” The ex-wife asked him what that meant. The ex-husband, 69, said what it meant was that her rental car had, as the sheriff’s report put it, “been stolen by a drug dealer known only as Toby.” The woman told the police that her ex uses drugs. She said the car may have been traded for drugs at a motel at the south end of Pio Nono Avenue.
