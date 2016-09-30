Women clash in football hair-pulling fray; man’s lunch vanishes

Dispatches: It was going on noon one morning in early September. A woman at the Thunderbird Package Store on Emery Highway in east Macon told the police that she’d been attacked. The woman, 42, said her assailant, a woman 10 years her senior, had grabbed and pulled her hair. A man broke up the fight. The supposed suspect said the younger woman began “beating on a table, then ran up to her in a violent manner,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Sept. 3 episode said. The woman whose hair was pulled claimed she was assaulted for no reason. She said all she had been doing was talking to a man, the report noted, “about football.” ... A young man said he was walking along Main Street near the Macon Coliseum on Aug. 8 when a teenager carrying a cabinet drawer swung the drawer at him. The victim told a sheriff’s deputy that the suspect was a kid named “Crazy.” The alleged drawer-swinger, later arrested and charged with battery, clarified his alias. His nickname, he said, was “Crazy Legs.” . . . On Sept. 1, a man from Griffin parked his Ford F-250 pickup at a construction site on Houston Road in Macon. He stepped out to unload something. He was there less than five minutes, but when he returned, his lunchbox — with a turkey sandwich inside it — was gone.
