Chocolate-theft suspect’s story melts when police arrive

A clerk at the Fast Lane gas mart in east Macon called the cops and reported a shoplifting the morning of Sept. 11. When a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy went to the store at the corner of Shurling Drive and Maynard Street, the clerk showed the officer a picture of the culprit, who had walked off. The deputy found the suspect, a 35-year-old man, a block or so away and began asking him questions. While the officer was talking to the fellow, the guy pulled a small plastic bag from his pocket and tossed it in a trash can, a sheriff’s report of the incident said. The deputy asked the man what he had thrown away. “Candy I got yesterday,” the man said. “It’s melted.” The man admitted being at the gas mart earlier. “That’s why I was in there,” he reportedly told the deputy, “to exchange (the candy).” The fellow agreed to ride back to the store with the deputy. When they got there, the clerk identified the man as the shoplifter. The report said video surveillance footage from the store showed the man picking up $5 worth of jumbo Reese’s Sticks and Butterfinger Cups, putting them in his pocket and leaving without paying.
