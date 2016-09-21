Screwdriver-wielding woman leaves mechanic bloodied

The guy was bleeding from a gash over his left eye. He said a young woman and her boyfriend had jumped him one day in mid-August. He said the woman, 22, had been armed with something, possibly a screwdriver. The boyfriend, he said, had punched him. The reason? The injured man told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that he had repaired the woman’s car a week earlier and that she had refused to pay him. To retaliate, the man, 46, said he went to where the car was parked in an east Macon neighborhood off Main Street and removed the car’s distributor cap, rendering it uncrankable. “He stated that he did not tell anyone of the incident and confirmed he did it to get her to pay him,” a sheriff’s report noted. The woman then reportedly went to his house and “confronted him about the distributor,” the report added. “(He) stated that she knocked over a grill and set the grass on fire.” The woman then paid for the repairs and he handed over the distributor cap. But the next day, while the man was at friend’s place on nearby Jones Avenue, he said the woman “threw a cup of (unknown) liquid on him,” the report said. “She then picked up a child’s bike and attempted to throw it at him.” Then, the report went on, she told him she was going to go get her boyfriend Bubba. After an ensuing skirmish involving the three of them, the woman and her beau took off before police arrived.
