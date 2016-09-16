Father smacks son with baseball bat

Dispatches: A Macon father and son were arguing about an automobile on Aug. 24. Then they started fighting at a house on Emory Drive in south Macon. The son, 20, later told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that his father, 43, had whacked him in the leg with a baseball bat. The deputy spoke to the father who, according to the deputy’s write-up, “admitted that they were fighting and that he got his baseball bat” and hit his son in the leg. “I explained,” the deputy’s report went on, “that he crossed the line when he got the baseball bat and used it on his son.” The son didn’t seek medical treatment and there was no mark on his leg from the blow. Father and son both suffered cut lips. The son “did not want to prosecute,” the report said. “(The father) left the residence for the night.” . . . A man reportedly went into the Quick Serve food mart at the corner of Houston Avenue and Rocky Creek Road on Aug. 13 and stole a $30 box of Hot Pockets. . . . On Aug. 5, a 41-year-old man was charged with theft at the Belk store in the Shoppes at River Crossing in north Macon. A security officer spotted the guy concealing women’s panties in his clothing. . . . A father on Ponce De Leon Circle North in Macon reported losing his 9 mm pistol. He said that while he was loading his children into his car in late July, he left the gun on top of the car and drove off.
