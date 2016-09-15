Hot sauce hurled as teenage girls clash

The spat started as the teenage girls were getting off their school bus at Lakeview Club Apartments on Masseyville Road in east Macon. The Bibb County sheriff’s report doesn’t mention what prompted the Aug. 8 fray, just that it involved a bottle of hot sauce — brand name not noted — and a knife and three or four girls. One of the girls “threw a hot sauce bottle” at another girl, the report said. The bottle missed the girl but it sailed and struck a television, damaging the screen. The bottle thrower then reportedly grabbed a knife and inflicted “a small cut” on the hand of a woman there, the report noted. The matter was turned over to juvenile authorities.
