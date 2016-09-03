Woman shot after interrupting burglary early Saturday, police say

A man was bringing a woman to his house in Macon early Saturday morning when she was shot by a group of men who’d bolted out the front door after burglarizing the house, police say.
Candace Williams, 26, was with 27-year-old Alburce Green about 4 a.m. Saturday when they found the front door was open at his house on North Nacelon Circle, not far from Riverside Drive and Corbin Avenue, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Four men ran out of the house and Williams, who was still in the car, was shot in her right arm and side.
The men fled on foot and Williams drover herself to a hospital, the release said.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
